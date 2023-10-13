By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
IND v PAK, World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill Back In The nets In Ahmedabad After Recovery From Dengue
In a welcome news for team India fans, Shubman Gill has hit the nets in Ahmedabad. Gill is back in nets ahead of the much-awaited game of India-Pakistan at the WC 2023 edition. Gill reached the city on October 11 and trained in an exclusive batting session.
