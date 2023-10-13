Home

Video Gallery

IND v PAK, World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill Back In The nets In Ahmedabad After Recovery From Dengue

IND v PAK, World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill Back In The nets In Ahmedabad After Recovery From Dengue

In a welcome news for team India fans, Shubman Gill has hit the nets in Ahmedabad. Gill is back in ...

In a welcome news for team India fans, Shubman Gill has hit the nets in Ahmedabad. Gill is back in nets ahead of the much-awaited game of India-Pakistan at the WC 2023 edition. Gill reached the city on October 11 and trained in an exclusive batting session.

Trending Now

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.