After losing against Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the league matches in Asia Cup 2022. Now India will be facing Afghanistan on 8th September at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. What will be Rohit Sharma’s probable playing 11 combination against Afghanistan, Dubai International Stadium pitch report and weather in Dubai explained in this video.

Asia Cup 2022 IND vs AFG Probable XIs:

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Nabi ©, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Samiullah Shinwari, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi