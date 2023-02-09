Home

Video Gallery

IND vs AUS 1st Test: 3 records that can be broken in first Test – Border Gavaskar Trophy – Watch Video

IND vs AUS 1st Test: 3 records that can be broken in first Test – Border Gavaskar Trophy – Watch Video

With the all-important ICC World Test Championship (2021-23) final berth on the line, Team India and Australia will lock horns for the 16th edition of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy

IND vs AUS 1st Test: The highly anticipated first Test of the four-match series between India and Australia is taking place at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. This is the 16th edition of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.