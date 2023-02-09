IND vs AUS 1st Test: 3 records that can be broken in first Test – Border Gavaskar Trophy – Watch Video
With the all-important ICC World Test Championship (2021-23) final berth on the line, Team India and Australia will lock horns for the 16th edition of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy
IND vs AUS 1st Test: The highly anticipated first Test of the four-match series between India and Australia is taking place at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. This is the 16th edition of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
Also Read:
- Live | IND vs AUS 1st Test Day 1 Score: Rohit Fifty Helps India End Day On A High After Bowling Australia Out For 177
- 'David Warner's Retirement Tour' - Fans React After Australian Departs Cheaply Off Mohammed Shami
- IND Vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch India Vs Australia, 1st Test
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.