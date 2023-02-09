Top Trending Videos

  • Home
  • Video Gallery
  • IND vs AUS 1st Test: 3 records that can be broken in first Test – Border Gavaskar Trophy – Watch Video

IND vs AUS 1st Test: 3 records that can be broken in first Test – Border Gavaskar Trophy – Watch Video

With the all-important ICC World Test Championship (2021-23) final berth on the line, Team India and Australia will lock horns for the 16th edition of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Published: February 9, 2023 4:40 PM IST

By Karan Nanda | Edited by Karan Nanda

IND vs AUS 1st Test: The highly anticipated first Test of the four-match series between India and Australia is taking place at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. This is the 16th edition of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Also Watch

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: February 9, 2023 4:40 PM IST