IND vs AUS 1st Test: Ravindra Jadeja accused of ball tampering. Know what happened on the field – Watch Video
Indian star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja’s sensational five-wicket haul has not gone well with the Australian media after they accused him of ball tampering in the first Test
Indian star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja’s sensational five-wicket haul has not gone well with the Australian media after they accused him of ball tampering in the first Test.
Also Read:
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.