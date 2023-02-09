Ind vs Aus 1st Test: Rohit Sharma Confident Of Beating Australia – Border-Gavaskar Trophy – Watch Video
India haven’t lost a Test series at home in 11 years, nor have they lost a home Test series to Australia since 2004
Ind vs Aus 1st Test: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma on Wednesday chose to keep suspense over his preferred batting and bowling line-ups in the opening Test against Australia beginning on Thursday in Nagpur.
