Ind vs Aus 1st Test: Rohit Sharma Confident Of Beating Australia – Border-Gavaskar Trophy – Watch Video

India haven’t lost a Test series at home in 11 years, nor have they lost a home Test series to Australia since 2004

Published: February 9, 2023 4:26 PM IST

By Karan Nanda | Edited by Karan Nanda

Ind vs Aus 1st Test: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma on Wednesday chose to keep suspense over his preferred batting and bowling line-ups in the opening Test against Australia beginning on Thursday in Nagpur.

