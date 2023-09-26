Top Trending Videos

  • Home
  • Video Gallery
  • IND vs AUS 2023: Team India Arrives In Rajkot For Final Encounter Against Australia

IND vs AUS 2023: Team India Arrives In Rajkot For Final Encounter Against Australia

Updated: September 26, 2023 12:52 PM IST

By Video Desk

Team India arrived in Rajkot for final encounter against Australia on September 25. India outplayed Australia with both bat and

IND vs AUS 2023: Team India Arrives In Rajkot For Final Encounter Against Australia

Also Watch

Trending Now

Team India arrived in Rajkot for final encounter against Australia on September 25. India outplayed Australia with both bat and ball to clinch the three-match ODI series 2-0 after winning the second match by 99 runs through The Duckworth–Lewis–Stern (DLS) method at the Holkar Cricket Stadium on Sunday

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

Recommended Videos

Topics

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.

?>