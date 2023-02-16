Ind vs Aus 2nd Test: Fantasy XI tips, Match Prediction & Interesting Stats – Watch Video
India thrashed Australia in the first Test by an innings and 132 runs and have taken a 1-0 lead in the four-match Test series
Ind vs Aus 2nd Test: India will battle it out with Australia in the second Test starting on February 17 in Delhi. India thrashed Australia in the first Test by an innings and 132 runs and have taken a 1-0 lead in the four-match Test series.
Also Read:
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.