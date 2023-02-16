Home

Ind vs Aus 2nd Test: Fantasy XI tips, Match Prediction & Interesting Stats – Watch Video

India thrashed Australia in the first Test by an innings and 132 runs and have taken a 1-0 lead in the four-match Test series

Ind vs Aus 2nd Test: India will battle it out with Australia in the second Test starting on February 17 in Delhi. India thrashed Australia in the first Test by an innings and 132 runs and have taken a 1-0 lead in the four-match Test series.