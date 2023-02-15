IND vs AUS 2nd Test: Indian And Australian Teams Arrive At Delhi – Watch Video

Home

Delhi is hosting its first Test match since 2017

IND vs AUS 2nd Test: India and Australia have rocked up in Delhi for the second test match of the Border-Gavaskar series which is to be played from February 17 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Delhi is hosting its first Test match since 2017. In the 4 Test match series, India is leading by 1-0.