IND vs AUS 2nd Test: Indian And Australian Teams Arrive At Delhi – Watch Video

Published: February 15, 2023 1:16 PM IST

By Radha Bakutra | Edited by Radha Bakutra

IND vs AUS 2nd Test: India and Australia have rocked up in Delhi for the second test match of the Border-Gavaskar series which is to be played from February 17 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Delhi is hosting its first Test match since 2017. In the 4 Test match series, India is leading by 1-0.

Published Date: February 15, 2023 1:16 PM IST