IND Vs AUS 2nd Test: Indian And Australian Teams Arrive At Delhi – Watch Video
The 2nd Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will begin on February 17
India and Australia have rocked up in Delhi for the second test match of the Border-Gavaskar series which is to be played from February 17 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.
Also Watch
Also Read:
- IND vs AUS: Ravichandran Ashwin Lavishes Praise On Cheteshwar Pujara Says, 'His Personality Is Stubborn'
- Video: Shah Rukh Khan Reacts To Virat Kohli And Ravindra Jadeja's Pathan Dance, Says Will Have To Learn It From Them
- Former India Cricketer Hails Ravindra Jadeja Ahead Of 2nd Test Against Australia Says, "He Is The Best All-Rounder In All Formats"
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.