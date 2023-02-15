Home

Video Gallery

IND Vs AUS 2nd Test: Indian And Australian Teams Arrive At Delhi – Watch Video

IND Vs AUS 2nd Test: Indian And Australian Teams Arrive At Delhi – Watch Video

The 2nd Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will begin on February 17

India and Australia have rocked up in Delhi for the second test match of the Border-Gavaskar series which is to be played from February 17 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.