Home

Video Gallery

IND Vs AUS 2nd Test: Rahul Dravid Confident Of Beating Australia In 2nd Test In Delhi – Watch Video

IND Vs AUS 2nd Test: Rahul Dravid Confident Of Beating Australia In 2nd Test In Delhi – Watch Video

India's head coach Rahul Dravid was all praise for senior batter Cheteshwar Pujara, who is set to complete a coveted milestone of 100 Tests

IND Vs AUS 2nd Test: India’s head coach Rahul Dravid was all praise for senior batter Cheteshwar Pujara, who is set to complete a coveted milestone of 100 Tests during the second game against Australia starting Friday. Dravid, who played the second most Test matches after Sachin Tendulkar, said, “It is a big achievement for any player. Yes, you need talent but you need a lot of other things. It is a reflection of the longevity of your game and many other things. It shows your fitness, your fighting spirit and your ability to handle success and failure.