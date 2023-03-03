IND vs AUS 3rd Test Highlights: Fans React As Australia Beat India By 9 Wickets
Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head made a cakewalk of the 76-run chase as Australia defeated India by 9 wickets in the third Test of the four-match series. Ravichandran Ashwin struck early on Friday to dismiss Usman Khawaja, but India failed to maintain the pressure on the visitors.
