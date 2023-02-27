Top Trending Videos

IND vs AUS 3rd TEST: Sourav Ganguly REACTS On KL Rahul’s Poor Show – WATCH

It will be difficult for KL Rahul to avoid scathing criticism for his protracted poor run because of the enormous expectations attached with the job, especially when past cricketers have set high standards, says former India skipper Sourav Ganguly.

Published: February 27, 2023 5:14 PM IST

By Karan Nanda | Edited by Karan Nanda

Published Date: February 27, 2023 5:14 PM IST