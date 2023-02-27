Home

IND vs AUS 3rd TEST: Team India’s Intense Practice Session

India Cricket Team have assembled in Indore today ahead of the 3rd Test, starting March 1. Leading 2-0 in the Border Gavaskar Trophy, Team India hit the pause button after wrapping up Delhi Test in just 3 days. But after a short 6-day break, Rohit Sharma & Co are back to complete the formalities of the series.