Top Trending Videos

IND vs AUS 4th Test: Do Indian Pitches Need To Be Better?

After India's defeat in the third Test in Indore where the boot was on the other foot for the Indian team, the pitch became a focal point yet again as the Aussie spinners got the better of Rohit Sharma's men.

Published: March 7, 2023 4:04 PM IST

By Karan Nanda | Edited by Karan Nanda

After India’s defeat in the third Test in Indore where the boot was on the other foot for the Indian team, the pitch became a focal point yet again as the Aussie spinners got the better of Rohit Sharma’s men. This led to a downpour of criticism on the pitch and many pundits weighing in on the matter.

Also Watch

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: March 7, 2023 4:04 PM IST