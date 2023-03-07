Home

IND vs AUS 4th Test: Do Indian Pitches Need To Be Better?

After India’s defeat in the third Test in Indore where the boot was on the other foot for the Indian team, the pitch became a focal point yet again as the Aussie spinners got the better of Rohit Sharma’s men. This led to a downpour of criticism on the pitch and many pundits weighing in on the matter.