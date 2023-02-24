Home

Video Gallery

IND vs AUS: Gautam Gambhir REACTS On KL Rahul’s Place In Playing XI

IND vs AUS: Gautam Gambhir REACTS On KL Rahul’s Place In Playing XI

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir has strongly backed Indian opener KL Rahul, who has been stripped off vice captaincy and runs the risk of getting dropped in the third Test match starting in Indore from March 1.

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir has strongly backed Indian opener KL Rahul, who has been stripped off vice captaincy and runs the risk of getting dropped in the third Test match starting in Indore from March 1.