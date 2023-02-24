IND vs AUS: Gautam Gambhir REACTS On KL Rahul’s Place In Playing XI
Former India opener Gautam Gambhir has strongly backed Indian opener KL Rahul, who has been stripped off vice captaincy and runs the risk of getting dropped in the third Test match starting in Indore from March 1.
Former India opener Gautam Gambhir has strongly backed Indian opener KL Rahul, who has been stripped off vice captaincy and runs the risk of getting dropped in the third Test match starting in Indore from March 1.
Also Watch
Also Read:
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.