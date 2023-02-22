IND vs AUS: Is Ravindra Jadeja India’s Best Ever All-Rouner? Fans Reaction
ICC's number one all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is back with a bang with two player of the match awards on the trot against mighty Australia, giving India an unassailable 2-0 lead and helping retain the ongoing Border-Gavaskar trophy too.
ICC’s number one all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is back with a bang with two player of the match awards on the trot against mighty Australia, giving India an unassailable 2-0 lead and helping retain the ongoing Border-Gavaskar trophy too.
Also Read:
- IND Vs AUS: Australia Spinner Ashton Agar To Return Home To Feature In Domestic Tournaments
- Shubman Gill For KL Rahul? India Cricketer Predicts Possible Changes In Playing XI For 3rd Test Against Australia
- Former India Legend Calls Pat Cummins And Co 'Duplicate' After Australia Go 0-2 Down In Border Gavaskar Trophy
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.