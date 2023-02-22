Top Trending Videos

IND vs AUS: Is Ravindra Jadeja India’s Best Ever All-Rouner? Fans Reaction

ICC's number one all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is back with a bang with two player of the match awards on the trot against mighty Australia, giving India an unassailable 2-0 lead and helping retain the ongoing Border-Gavaskar trophy too.

Published: February 22, 2023 12:43 PM IST

By Karan Nanda | Edited by Karan Nanda

Published Date: February 22, 2023 12:43 PM IST