IND vs AUS: Is Ravindra Jadeja India’s Best Ever All-Rouner? Fans Reaction

ICC's number one all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is back with a bang with two player of the match awards on the trot against mighty Australia, giving India an unassailable 2-0 lead and helping retain the ongoing Border-Gavaskar trophy too.

