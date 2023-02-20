Home

IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma REACTS To KL Rahul’s poor form

Team India captain Rohit Sharma has backed under-fire opener KL Rahul despite his poor form over the last few months. India captain Rohit Sharma acknowledged that there has been a lot of talk about his deputy KL Rahul's prolonged lean patch and that the batter needs to devise his own methods of scoring runs on slow turners.

