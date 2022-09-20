Australia is touring India for a 3-match T20I series, which is set to begin on the 20th of September. The India vs Australia 1st T20 match will be played at Punjab Cricket Association stadium in Mohali. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST and the toss will take place at 7pm IST. During the temperature is expected to hover around 28°C on the matchday with 75% humidity will is likely to affect the players on the field. In terms of the pitch, the surface at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium is a batting-friendly surface. Rohit Sharma will be leading team India, while Aaron Finch will be leading the Australian side during the match.Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rishabh Pant, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal PatelAaron Finch (c), Steven Smith, Tim David, Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Agar, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Mathew Wade, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa