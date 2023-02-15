Home

Video Gallery

IND Vs AUS Test Series 2023: Aussies Practice At Arun Jaitley Stadium In Delhi Ahead Of Second Test – Watch Video

IND Vs AUS Test Series 2023: Aussies Practice At Arun Jaitley Stadium In Delhi Ahead Of Second Test – Watch Video

The entire squad of the Australian put in three hours of nets after arriving in the city from Nagpur

After losing the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar series to India by an innings and 132 runs, Australia hope to stage a strong comeback in the second Test match beginning on Friday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. On Wednesday, the Aussies were seen practising hard at the nets at the stadium. The entire squad of the Australian put in three hours of nets after arriving in the city from Nagpur.