IND Vs BAN Dec 10 Video: India Lost Series, Will Rohit Sharma’s Exit Impact The Third ODI? Watch Video

India vs Bangladesh 3rd match ODI Series: Watch video to know the predicted playing 11, match telecast information and IND vs BAN ODI.

IND vs BAN 3rd ODI Match Preview Video: Team India lost the 1st and 2nd ODI match against Bangladesh, with which India has lost the series against Bangladesh. The 3rd ODI will be played on December 10th. The ODI series between India and Bangladesh will be broadcasted by Sony Sports Network while the it will be broadcasted digitally on OTT platform Sony LIV app. For live scores, log into India.com and Cricket Country. In this video we have shared the predicted playing 11 and which team is likely to win the match.

Predicted Playing 11: Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (C & Wk), Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik, Shahbaz Ahmed