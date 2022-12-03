Top Recommended Stories
IND vs BAN: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Make a Comeback in ODI; Playing 11, Telecast Info – Watch Video
India vs Bangladesh ODI Series: Watch video to know the predicted playing 11, match telecast information and IND vs BAN ODI head to head statistics.
IND vs BAN 1st ODI Match Preview Video: Team India are set to tour Bangladesh after 7 years, with the 1st ODI to be played on December 4th (Sunday) at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. After missing the tour to New Zealand, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul have been included in the ODI squad against Bangladesh. The ODI series between India and Bangladesh will be broadcasted by Sony Sports Network while the it will be broadcasted digitally on OTT platform Sony LIV app. For live scores, log into India.com and Cricket Country. In this video we have shared the predicted playing 11 and which team is likely to win the match.
