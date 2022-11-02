IND vs BAN T20 World Cup 2022: This World Cup continues to dish out one thriller after another! In the IND vs BAN T20, India defeated Bangladesh by 5 runs. Fans are excited and happy on the a another win by the team. Kohli celebrated his record of being the leading run-getter in T20 World Cups with an unbeaten 64 off 44 balls, while KL Rahul shrugged off his lean run with a 32-ball 50 in guiding India to a massive 184/6. Watch video.Also Read - T20 World Cup 2022 Points Table After IND vs BAN, Match 35: New Zealand Top Group 1, India Reclaim Top Spot in Group 2