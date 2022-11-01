IND vs BAN T20 World Cup Video:
India will face Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup on Wednesday. India’s match will start at 1:30 PM Indian time at the Oval Ground in Adelaide. As per the weather conditions, it seems that India’s path to the semi-finals will not be easy as there is every possibility of rain in this match. In this video know the predicted playing 11 Adelaide Oval pitch conditions, IND vs BAN probable playing 11 and the weather conditions in Adelaide.IND vs BAN Probable Playing XIsIND:
KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Ashwin/Axar Patel, Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep SinghBAN:
Najmul Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Yasir Ali, Affif Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Mossadek Hossein, Hasan Mahmud