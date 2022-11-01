India will face Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup on Wednesday. India’s match will start at 1:30 PM Indian time at the Oval Ground in Adelaide. As per the weather conditions, it seems that India’s path to the semi-finals will not be easy as there is every possibility of rain in this match. In this video know the predicted playing 11 Adelaide Oval pitch conditions, IND vs BAN probable playing 11 and the weather conditions in Adelaide.KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Ashwin/Axar Patel, Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep SinghNajmul Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Yasir Ali, Affif Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Mossadek Hossein, Hasan Mahmud