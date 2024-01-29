Home

Video Gallery

Ind vs Eng 2nd Test Match: India’s likely playing XI

Ind vs Eng 2nd Test Match: India’s likely playing XI

India wouldn't have expected a defeat against England after they took a 190-run lead in the first innings. Almost everything ...

India wouldn’t have expected a defeat against England after they took a 190-run lead in the first innings. Almost everything went India’s way in the first two and a half days of the first Test.

The team rolled over England for a mere 246 before posting a mammoth 436 runs while batting and almost knocking England out of the game. Against the likes of Ashwin, Jadeja and Axar, many feared that England might not be able to make India bat again, let alone win the game.

But this England team under Ben Stokes jus does not give up. Batters showed great courage on a challenging pitch and led by Ollie Pope’s 196, posted 420 in second innings and set India a target of 231 runs to win. The wicket was not easy but India had the resources to chase down the target. However, debutant Tom Hartley blew the star-studded batting as India collapsed for 202.

Rahul Dravid confirmed that KL Rahul won’t keep wickets in the series which means that Bharat will continue as wicketkeeper in the second Test.

There are calls to include Kuldeep Yadav in the playing XI but given that Jadeja, Ashwin and Axar also add depth to the batting, India should stick with the spin trio.

India’s Predicted XI for 2nd Test vs

England: Rohit Sharma (C) Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj Jasprit Bumrah

#indvseng #indvsengtest #testcricket #shubmangill

About Channel:

Trending Now

Your daily dose of videos for the latest and exclusive news from India and the rest of the world. From current affairs, sports, cricket, Bollywood, TV, entertainment, health, business & technology. Stay tuned for happenings around the world powered by India.com.

India.com covers breaking news, latest news, politics, entertainment and sports from India & World.

You may like to read

Subscribe India.com : https://bit.ly/3o7PtHP

Follow us on:-

Download India.com app Link- http://onelink.to/uqwaee

International Users App Link- http://onelink.to/prvyta

Web: http://www.india.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/indiacom/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/indiacom

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/indiadotcom/