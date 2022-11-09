IND vs ENG T20 World Cup Semi-Final 2 Match Preview Video: Probable Playing 11, Pitch Conditions, Weather Forecast

India vs England T20 World Cup semifinal – Probable Playing XI

India probable XI: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichdran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami

England probable XI: Jos Buttler (C), Alex Hales, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Mooen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

