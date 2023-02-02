  • Home
  • Video Gallery
  • IND vs NZ: Hardik Pandya REACTS On His Unbeaten Run As T20I Captain – Watch Video

IND vs NZ: Hardik Pandya REACTS On His Unbeaten Run As T20I Captain – Watch Video

The captain was satisfied with his choices during the match. When asked about his captaincy, Pandya told his agenda is to keep it simple and be their for the team. Hardik Pandya also appreciated Shubman Gill for his match winning innings against New Zealand on February 1.

Updated: February 2, 2023 12:59 PM IST

By Karan Nanda | Edited by Karan Nanda

The captain was satisfied with his choices during the match. When asked about his captaincy, Pandya told his agenda is to keep it simple and be their for the team. Hardik Pandya also appreciated Shubman Gill for his match winning innings against New Zealand on February 1.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: February 2, 2023 12:57 PM IST

Updated Date: February 2, 2023 12:59 PM IST