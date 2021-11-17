Ind vs NZ T20 Match Preview Video: India vs New Zealand three match t20 series will begin from November 17 in Jaipur, India. The Indian side has already entered the bubble and it will be an exciting one for the hosts under new coach Rahul Dravid and new captain Rohit Sharma in the T20I series. Kohli, Jadeja & Shami have been rested for the T20Is, Hardik Pandya has been dropped. There would be a lot of fresh faces in the squad – players who have made their spot through exceptional performance in IPL. Watch video to know the full Indian and New Zealand team squad, predicted playing 11 for Ind vs NZ T20 match, Jaipur stadium pitch report and Jaipur Weather report.Also Read - Virat Kohli's Latest Post With Turkish Eye Caption Leave Fans Confused; Pics go Viral