Ind vs NZ T20 Match Preview Video: After winning the first T20I, India will take on New Zealand at the IND vs NZ at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi on Friday. India leads the 3-match T20I series 1-0 after the conclusion of 1st T20I. The 2nd T20I between IND vs NZ match will start at 7 PM IST – November 19. While, the 2nd IND vs NZ T20I toss between India and New Zealand will take place at 6.30 PM. Watch video to know the full Indian and New Zealand T20 team squad, predicted playing 11 for Ind vs NZ second T20 match, Ranchi stadium pitch report and Ranchi Weather report.Also Read - India vs New Zealand: Rishabh Pant and 17 Connection

IND vs NZ T20 Squads Also Read - India vs New Zealand: Deepak Chahar Bags Rs 1 Lakh With Epic Stare Off

INDIA T20 Squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad Also Read - IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing 11s- India vs New Zealand; Top Picks, Team News For Today's T20I at JSCA International Stadium at 7 PM IST November 19 Friday

NEW ZEALAND T20 Squads: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert (wicketkeeper), Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee (captain), Todd Astle, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, James Neesham, Ish Sodhi, Adam Milne

IND vs NZ T20 Probable Playing XIs

INDIA: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, (wicketkeeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Akshar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj

NEW ZEALAND: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert (wicketkeeper), Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee (captain), Todd Astle, Lickoe Ferguson, Trent Boult

JSCA International Stadium Complex Pitch Report: The pitch is expected to be a balanced one with something in it for bowlers as well apart from batting. The average total at Ranchi is around 150 and that means close encounter will be on cards.

Ranchi Weather Report: The weather in Ranchi on November 19 during the match time is expected to be a dry. The maximum temperature will around 23 degrees. However, it is going to be somewhat hazy as winter is setting in India.

IND vs NZ T20 Telecast Information – Star Sports and Hotstar Network