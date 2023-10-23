Home

Ind vs Nz World Cup 2023: India beats New Zealand by 4 wickets in Dharamsala | Shoaib Akhtar |

India continued the supreme run in the ongoing World Cup and defeated New Zealand by four wickets in Dharamsala on ...

India continued the supreme run in the ongoing World Cup and defeated New Zealand by four wickets in Dharamsala on Sunday. This was India’s fifth win from the same number of matches, an outcome which helped the hosts climb to the pole position in the ten-team points table. India, who were asked to chase a stiff 274, wrapped the proceedings with two overs to spare. Virat Kohli was the leading figure in India’s run chase but he missed out on a well deserved century. Kohli was dismissed for 95(104) but by the time it happened New Zealand were already out of contention.

