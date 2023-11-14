Home

Ind vs NZ, World Cup 2023: Team New Zealand Practices Ahead Of Semi Final Against India

New Zealand and India are all set to lock horns in the 1st semi final of the World Cup 2023. Though India have not beaten New Zealand in a knockout game in any ICC event but the stats might change this year. Considering the same, Kiwis were seen on the ground practicing hard to win the semi final against the unbeaten team, India.