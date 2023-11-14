Top Trending Videos

  • Home
  • Video Gallery
  • Ind vs NZ, World Cup 2023: Team New Zealand Practices Ahead Of Semi Final Against India

Ind vs NZ, World Cup 2023: Team New Zealand Practices Ahead Of Semi Final Against India

New Zealand and India are all set to lock horns in the 1st semi final of the World Cup 2023. ...

Updated: November 14, 2023 2:12 PM IST

By Video Desk

New Zealand and India are all set to lock horns in the 1st semi final of the World Cup 2023. Though India have not beaten New Zealand in a knockout game in any ICC event but the stats might change this year. Considering the same, Kiwis were seen on the ground practicing hard to win the semi final against the unbeaten team, India.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

Topics

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.