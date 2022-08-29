Ind Vs Pak 2022: In the India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022, India witnessed a grand victory against Pakistan. India won the match by 5 wickets. Hardik Pandya’s all-round brilliance powered India to a thrilling five-wicket win over arch-rivals Pakistan in an Asia Cup game on 28th of August, Sunday. Now the entire country is celebrating this massive win against Pakistan. Fans holding the national flag gathered in several Indian cities and celebrated with fireworks after the India-Pakistan thriller ended. Watch video.Also Read - Asia Cup 2022: India Win Toss, Elect To Bowl First Against Pakistan