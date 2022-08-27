New Delhi: India take on Pakistan in the biggest clash of the cricketing calendar in the Asia Cup in Dubai. Ahead of the game, Vishal Malhotra – popularly known as the ‘Mauka-Mauka’ guy – visited the Zee Studios to interact with India.com/CricketCountry ahead of the blockbuster clash. In the fun interaction, he spoke of his rise, the trolls, and a whole lot of other things in the interaction.Also Read - LIVE | India vs Pakistan Build-up, Asia Cup 2022, Match 2: Blockbuster Beckons on Super Sunday

You just cannot MISS this exclusive. Also Read - Men in Green to Wear Black Armbands in Asia Cup Clash Against India to Express Solidarity For Flood Affectees Across Pakistan