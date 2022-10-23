ICC T20 World Cup is going on in Australia. India and Pakistan are once again facing each other after the Asia Cup. India won the toss and choose to field. Shocking decision as Rohit prefers Dinesh Karthik Over Rishabh Pant. Ind vs Pak playing 11 and match update live from Australia.

IND vs PAK Live: Playing XI

India: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

Pakistan: Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Shan Masood, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah