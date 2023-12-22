Home

Video Gallery

IND vs SA 1st Test: Virat Kohli Returns Home Due To Family Emergency

IND vs SA 1st Test: Virat Kohli Returns Home Due To Family Emergency

Indian batting icon Virat Kohli reportedly made an unscheduled return to Mumbai from the ongoing tour of South Africa, as ...

Indian batting icon Virat Kohli reportedly made an unscheduled return to Mumbai from the ongoing tour of South Africa, as reported by Cricbuzz. The reason for his departure three days ago has not been disclosed, but the report suggests it is linked to a family emergency. Cricbuzz’s report indicates that Virat Kohli is expected to rejoin the Indian team in time for IND vs SA 1st Test, set to commence on Boxing Day, December 26.

Trending Now

The report did not specify the precise details of the emergency that prompted Virat Kohli’s unscheduled return to Mumbai.

You may like to read

As per the report, Virat Kohli left South Africa and returned to Mumbai three days ago after securing BCCI’s permission; also the reason why he was compelled to sit out the three-day intra-squad practice match between India and South Africa, leading up to the inaugural Test between the two Test playing nations on December 26 in Centurion.

#indvsaus #viratkohli

About Channel:

Your daily dose of videos for the latest and exclusive news from India and the rest of the world. From current affairs, sports, cricket, Bollywood, TV, entertainment, health, business & technology. Stay tuned for happenings around the world powered by India.com.

India.com covers breaking news, latest news, politics, entertainment and sports from India & World.

Subscribe India.com : https://bit.ly/3o7PtHP

Follow us on:-

Download India.com app Link- http://onelink.to/uqwaee

International Users App Link- http://onelink.to/prvyta

Web: http://www.india.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/indiacom/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/indiacom

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/indiadotcom/