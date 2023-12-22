Home

Video Gallery

Ind vs Sa 3rd ODI: KL Rahul shares harsh of ‘Sanju Samson even after maiden century

Ind vs Sa 3rd ODI: KL Rahul shares harsh of ‘Sanju Samson even after maiden century

Samson has been one of the most talked-about Indian cricketers… for the plain fact that over the years, he wasn't ...

Samson has been one of the most talked-about Indian cricketers… for the plain fact that over the years, he wasn’t able to live up to the hype, or replicate the form he enjoys in the IPL for India. As surprising as it may sound, Samson has played just 40 matches for India, but while he was expected to set the T20 format ablaze, his true calling seems to be ODIs. After Samson’s long-awaited moment under the sun, India captain KL Rahul, happy to see the knock, pointed out a harsh reality surrounding Samson and his chances.

#indvssa #sanjusamson #klrahul

About Channel:

Trending Now

Your daily dose of videos for the latest and exclusive news from India and the rest of the world. From current affairs, sports, cricket, Bollywood, TV, entertainment, health, business & technology. Stay tuned for happenings around the world powered by India.com.

India.com covers breaking news, latest news, politics, entertainment and sports from India & World.

You may like to read

Subscribe India.com : https://bit.ly/3o7PtHP

Follow us on:-

Download India.com app Link- http://onelink.to/uqwaee

International Users App Link- http://onelink.to/prvyta

Web: http://www.india.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/indiacom/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/indiacom

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/indiadotcom/