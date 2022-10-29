IND vs SA ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Video:
After winning against Pakistan and Netherlands team Indian will now take on South Africa in its next match. The India vs South Africa face-off will take place at the Perth stadium in Australia. With four points team India is leading Group 2 with a top-of-the-table position. There might be a change in the playing 11 of India in the upcoming match. Watch video to know about the predicted playing 11, Perth weather forecast for IND vs SA match and Perth stadium pitch report.Also Read - LIVE New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Score: Kiwis on Verge of Victory Also Read - LIVE | India vs South Africa Build-up, T20 WC 2022: PAK to ROOT For Men in BLUE Also Read - MS Dhoni Advised Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant To Use Curved Bats Ahead of T20 World Cup