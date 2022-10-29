After winning against Pakistan and Netherlands team Indian will now take on South Africa in its next match. The India vs South Africa face-off will take place at the Perth stadium in Australia. With four points team India is leading Group 2 with a top-of-the-table position. There might be a change in the playing 11 of India in the upcoming match. Watch video to know about the predicted playing 11, Perth weather forecast for IND vs SA match and Perth stadium pitch report.