Indians are crazy about cricket and players. In the recent times, a lot of fans are crazy about the right-handed batsman and a wicket keeper Mr. KL Rahul. He is behind many big victories which India has achieved in recent times. The India vs South Africa tour is beginning from June 9th, where KL Rahul will take charge of the team. In this video we share details of KL Rahul’s earnings, net worth home and car collection.