India South Africa T20I series is going on presently. India has lost the first 2 matches under the captaincy of Rishabh Pant, but the team is all geared up for the next set of matches. The team has a young side as many senior players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are on rest. While the young players have taken the baton in their hands and players like Ishan Kishan and others are playing some good strokes. In international cricket fitness of players is the key factor considered these days, in wake of which the players have become very aware and keep their A-game on fitness. In this video let’s look at this young promising Indian player’s workout routine that he shares on his social media.