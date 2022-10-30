Team India took on the South African team at the Perth stadium in today’s T20I World Cup match. India scored 133 runs with a fall of 9 wickets which South Africa achieved in just 19.4 overs with 137 off 5 wickets. With this India lost it’s third match against South Africa in the T20 world cup. Fans went disappointed back home from Perth stadium while so are people back home. Watch exclusive post match live video of IND vs SA match from Perth.