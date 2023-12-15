Home

Ind vs SA: Why Suryakumar Yadav’s century is better than Kuldeep Yadav’s five-wicket haul

Spinner Kuldeep Yadav took 5 wickets while counterpart Ravindra Jadeja took 2 as India romped to victory over a sub-par South Africa at Johannesburg on Thursday with the series ending at 1-1.

Defending 201, India were firmly in the driver’s seat as they sent back both South African openers Reeza Hendricks (8) and Matthew Breetzke (4) as well as half of the Proteas middle order as South Africa were left tottering.

Heinrich Klaasen also couldn’t make much difference to the scoreboard as he holed out to Rinku Singh in the deep off Arshdeep Singh with the hosts tottering at 42/3 after the end of powerplay. After that the South African team were pushed further back as Jadeja snapped up Proteas captain Aiden Markram while Yadav picked Donovan Ferreira.

Yadav and Jadeja would continue to make inroads into the South African batting order as the latter grabbed his second of the match after dismissing Andile Phehlukwayo for a duck while the former cleaned up Keshav Maharaj. Yadav would complete his 5-wicket haul when he snared Nandre Burger, Lizaad Williams and David Miller in the same over.

In the Indian innings, skipper Suryakumar Yadav scored a blistering century in 55 balls before departing in the very next delivery as India reached 201/7 in the 3rd T20I at Johannesburg on Thursday.

Yashasvi Jaiswal also helped India’s cause before a miscued shot from his blade off Tabraiz Shamsi led to his dismissal for 61 when he holed out to Reeza Hendricks in the deep.

Earlier, South African spinner Keshav Maharaj had given India an early scare when he bagged the wickets of Shubman Gill (12) and Tilak Varma (O) in back to back deliveries in the 3rd T20I at Johannesburg. Gill was caught leg before while Varma’s bad patch continued as he was caught out by Markram for a golden duck.

