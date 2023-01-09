Top Recommended Stories
IND vs SL 1st ODI: Predicted Fantasy XI, Match Preview, Key Players. Watch Video
After a close 2-1 win in the T20I series, India will take on Sri Lanka in the 1st ODI with the big names like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will be back in the team.
India vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI: After a close 2-1 win in the T20I series, India will take on Sri Lanka in the 1st ODI with the big names like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will be back in the team. The first ODI will take place on Tuesday, January 10 at the Assam Cricket Association Stadium in Guwahati.
Also Read:
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.