Top Recommended Stories
Ind Vs SL 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli Breaks The World Record For Most ODI Hundreds Scored At Home – Watch Video
Kohli's remarkable feat is a testament to his unparalleled batting skills and proves why he is considered one of the greatest batsmen in the world.
IND vs SL: Sachin Tendulkar, who has scored 49 ODI hundreds, is just three runs ahead of Virat Kohli in the standings. With his 21st century in 101 innings, the 34-year-old also surpassed Tendulkar’s previous mark for most ODI centuries at home. Against Sri Lanka, he scored his tenth century. The incredible feats Kohli has accomplished witness to his unique batting prowess and show why he is considered as one of the top batters in the world.
Written By: Piyush Kumar
Also Read:
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.