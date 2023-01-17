IND vs SL: Sachin Tendulkar, who has scored 49 ODI hundreds, is just three runs ahead of Virat Kohli in the standings. With his 21st century in 101 innings, the 34-year-old also surpassed Tendulkar’s previous mark for most ODI centuries at home. Against Sri Lanka, he scored his tenth century. The incredible feats Kohli has accomplished witness to his unique batting prowess and show why he is considered as one of the top batters in the world.