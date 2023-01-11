Home

IND vs SL: A year-by-year look at Virat Kohli’s career graph

Virat Kohli started the new year with his 45th ODI ton, his 73rd international hundred overall. Kohli smashed 113 runs off 87 balls against Sri Lanka in Guwahati on January 10.

