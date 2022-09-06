India Vs Sri Lanka 2022: India and Sri Lanka will be facing off against each other today i.e. on Tuesday. The players from the emerald aisle of Asia will lock horns with the players from India. The content on display will be elite. The must win match will be played in Dubai International Stadium. After India’s defeat at the hands of Pakistan, it has become important for India to win this upcoming match as this win will lead India to enter into finals. In this case, it would be interesting to see as to who wins this tough ,match today. Watch video for more.Also Read - Virender Sehwag PREDICTS Asia Cup 2022 Winner And it is Not Rohit Sharma-Led Team India