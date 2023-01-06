IND vs SL Match Prediction Video: Probable Playing XIs, Rajkot Stadium Pitch & Weather Report

IND vs SL: In this video we have explained the probable playing 11s of India and Sri Lanka, Rajkot pitch report and weather forecast.

Published: January 6, 2023 5:14 PM IST

By Toshi Tiwari | Edited by Video Desk


IND vs SL Video: India and Sri Lanka will take on each other in the third and final T20I of the three-match series on January 7 in Rajkot. Currently the three-match series is on a tie at 1-1, Hardik Pandya is leading team India, while Dasun Shanaka is leading Sri Lanka. Both teams will attempt to gain momentum ahead of the ODI series, which gets underway on January 10. In this video we have explained the probable playing 11s of India and Sri Lanka, Rajkot pitch report and weather forecast.

