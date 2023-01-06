Top Recommended Stories
IND vs SL Match Prediction Video: Probable Playing XIs, Rajkot Stadium Pitch & Weather Report
IND vs SL: In this video we have explained the probable playing 11s of India and Sri Lanka, Rajkot pitch report and weather forecast.
IND vs SL Video: India and Sri Lanka will take on each other in the third and final T20I of the three-match series on January 7 in Rajkot. Currently the three-match series is on a tie at 1-1, Hardik Pandya is leading team India, while Dasun Shanaka is leading Sri Lanka. Both teams will attempt to gain momentum ahead of the ODI series, which gets underway on January 10. In this video we have explained the probable playing 11s of India and Sri Lanka, Rajkot pitch report and weather forecast.
Also Read:
- Sunil Gavaskar Slams Arshdeep Singh For Bowling Consecutive No-Balls, Says It is Always in Your Control
- Hardik Pandya The Bowler Is A Huge Luxury For Men In Blue In White-Ball Cricket, Reckons Ex-India Star
- Dinesh Karthik Wants Team India to Change Mindset After Loss Against Sri Lanka, Says Need to Bat With Attacking Approach
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.