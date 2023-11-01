Home

Video Gallery

IND Vs SL World Cup 2023: India Hits The Net For The Optional Training Session

IND Vs SL World Cup 2023: India Hits The Net For The Optional Training Session

Indian team conducts an optional practice session at Wankhede. None of the top-order guns captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli ...

Indian team conducts an optional practice session at Wankhede. None of the top-order guns captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill were in attendance for the optional session. Iyer versus the short ball was the focal point. With his vulnerability against the short ball coming to the fore once again, India number four Shreyas Iyer trained with the aim of overcoming his longstanding struggles ahead of the World Cup game against Sri Lanka