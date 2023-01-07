Top Recommended Stories
Ind Vs Sri: “Pandya’s Aggressive Mentality Will Benefit His Teammates” Gautam Gambhir On Hardik Pandya’s Captaincy – Watch Video
In order to determine the three-match series, India fell to the Lankans in the second T20I match of the series. People should be patient with Hardik Pandya, said Gautam Gambhir
Sports: Gautam Gambhir praised Hardik Pandya for his leadership during the current T20I series against Sri Lanka. In the first two T20Is of the series, Hardik made some risky choices, yet India lost the second game by 16 runs. Despite losing the second T20I, Pandya still managed to impress Gambhir with his leadership, blaming the bowlers for the match’s seven no-balls. “He has been good.” You should not judge people after every game. Because India has lost the game, that doesn’t mean that he has done anything wrong. He can’t control the bowlers by not bowling no-balls. “It’s the responsibility of the bowler,” Gautam said. Watch video
Written By: Piyush Kumar
