Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer works out very passionately. Shreyas Iyer does breathing, stretching during the morning. While, he does running, HIIT training exercises regularly. He mainly indulges in weightlifting. Shreyas Iyer follows a simple diet. He optimises his calorie intake and focuses on portion control. The cricketer regularly posts his workout videos on social media platform Instagram. Watch video to know about Shreyas Iyer’s workout and diet routine.