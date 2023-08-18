Home

Ind vs WI: Why Hardik Pandya Is Getting Brutally Trolled ?

Why is Hardik getting trolled? Well, the reason for Hardik getting targeted by fans for social media is the six that he hammered against West Indies skipper Rovman Powell. Getting trolled for hitting a six and helping India seal the win? Yes, it may sound weird but that’s the real reason. India needed just 2 runs to win and had over two overs remaining and with Tilak was on the verge of a half -century. While everyone thought that Tilak is going to score second back to back half centuries as the India captain would allow him to get to the fifty. However, Hardik had other ideas and instead finished things off in style with a six. Even though India won the match but Varma failed to add to a half-century in his tally. Following Pandya’s match-winning shot, social media has been flooded with all sorts of reactions with many fans not pleased with the way he went about finishing the match. While some fans alleged him and called him the most selfish player while other said that This guy is clearly not happy with Mumbai Indians players. This incident reminded everyone of The second semifinal of the 2014 T20 World Cup in Bangladesh when With 1 run needed off the remaining seven balls in the Indian run-chase, the stage was set for Dhoni to once again hit the boundaries but instead of that he decided to play out a forward defensive push for a dot ball and let Kohli smashed an unbeaten 72 off 44 deliveries, including 5 fours and 2 sixes.

