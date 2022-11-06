IND vs ZIM: India Reaches Semi-Finals of T20 World Cup, Fans Cannot Keep Calm – Watch Video
Team India reaches semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2022 after defeating Zimbabwe at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Fans can't keep calm, watch exclusive video.
India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup Winning Celebration Video: India took on Zimbabwe in their last Super 12 match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 today (November 6th) at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. India gave Zimbabwe a tough run at the field by giving a target of 186 runs in 20 overs with a loss of 5 wickets and took India to glory by winning the match by 71 runs and reaching the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2022. Rain was expected to affect the match, but with clear sky and no vision of rain, the spectators enjoyed the full match in the ground. Indian fans reached Melbourne Cricket Ground in huge numbers to support the men in blue. After India’s victory, fans could not keep calm and danced and cheered for team India. Watch IND vs ZIM live ground report, straight from Melbourne Australia.
